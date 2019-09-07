Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Contrasting side by side

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.27 beta means Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. On the competitive side is, Exelixis Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24.2, while its potential upside is 239.89%. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 19.36% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.