Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparison side by side

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.46 beta. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 60.8. The Current Ratio of rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $21.83, with potential upside of 158.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 0.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.