Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 165.57% and an $21.83 average price target. On the other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 101.82% and its average price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.