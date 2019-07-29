Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Contrasting side by side

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.46. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21.83, while its potential upside is 179.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.