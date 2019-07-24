Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.54 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.83, and a 175.28% upside potential. Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 38.55%. Based on the results shown earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 85.2%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.