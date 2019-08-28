Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 221.00 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.27 beta means Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is 20.4. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 263.91% at a $24.2 average target price. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 119.78% and its average target price is $22. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.