Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.58 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.27 beta indicates that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta and it is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.83, and a 206.17% upside potential. On the other hand, Codexis Inc.’s potential upside is 67.61% and its average target price is $23.75. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Viking Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Codexis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Codexis Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.