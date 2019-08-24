Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Contrasting side by side

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.66 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.27 shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 262.28% at a $24.2 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.