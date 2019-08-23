Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Contrasting side by side

Since Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.27 beta means Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $24.2, with potential upside of 245.22%. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average target price of $15.5, with potential upside of 129.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.