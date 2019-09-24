Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 110.84%. Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 523.44%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 28.3%. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.03%. Competitively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.