Viking Global Investors LP Upped United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Stake in Gogo (GOGO) by $6.15 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 103,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 7.09M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913.46M, up from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.96M market cap company. The stock increased 7.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 2.08 million shares traded or 36.17% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea owns 375,224 shares. Coastline holds 16,567 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moore Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 105,000 shares. Eos Management Lp invested in 8,158 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hyman Charles D stated it has 139,642 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement owns 0.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 35,439 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd Co holds 103,187 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 2.96% stake. Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,635 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 15,284 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cap Va accumulated 2,792 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation stated it has 175,835 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability reported 1.06% stake.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 517,918 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.28M were reported by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Mackay Shields has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Daiwa Gp stated it has 575,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 875,785 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 24,526 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 45,943 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 20,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 57,305 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Quantbot Lp holds 400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 74,485 shares. Natl Asset Management Inc has 24,801 shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gogo Stock Gained 11% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday 5/16 Insider Buying Report: AFIN, GOGO – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gogo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. The insider MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000. 50,000 shares were bought by JONES HUGH W, worth $198,940 on Monday, August 26.