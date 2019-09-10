Viking Global Investors LP Trimmed Its Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Market Valuation Rose; Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Boosted Position by $1.04 Million

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.89% . The institutional investor held 880,379 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 810,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Usa Compression Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 155,529 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 24/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 71% to 10 Days; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION – PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 Loss $50M-Loss $30M; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘B+’; 19/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – USAC DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees Net Proceeds of $710.5 Million From Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP REPORTS PRICING OF $725M OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – USA Compression Responds to FERC Announcement

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 68.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.72M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 1.85M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 84,123 shares to 830,160 shares, valued at $60.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Commerce, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,752 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr invested in 0.07% or 246,617 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,816 shares. Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 128,348 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10,190 shares. Jag Cap invested in 2.37% or 201,253 shares. Finance Counselors Inc holds 43,837 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J Communications Llc reported 6.81% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP invested in 212,052 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 0.17% or 268,334 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated reported 565,362 shares stake.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $744.37 million for 14.56 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

