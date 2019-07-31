Viking Global Investors LP Stake in Zendesk (ZEN) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cut Suntrust Bks (STI) Position by $843,700 as Stock Price Declined

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 562,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 863,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.12. About 2.37M shares traded or 59.33% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,171 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 18,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 3.45 million shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 08/05/2018 – Sun Hydraulics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS ACCEPTANCE RATE FOR ID PROTECTION WAS `LOW’; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 2,613 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Limited reported 6,565 shares stake. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group holds 0.08% or 3,272 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has 9 shares. Axa holds 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 304,527 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Co Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bokf Na stated it has 3,748 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets invested in 0.03% or 58,696 shares. Btim has 241,433 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.13% stake. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd reported 7,376 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Panagora Asset invested in 371,205 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 9,555 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Century Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28 million for 11.64 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,700 shares to 11,243 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 84,123 shares to 830,160 shares, valued at $60.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 144,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

