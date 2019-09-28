Viking Global Investors LP Stake in Visa (V) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; New England Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 387,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.23M, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Michigan-based Arcadia Mi has invested 2.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 49,401 were accumulated by Fagan Associate Inc. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.30 million shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd owns 5,918 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Troy Asset invested in 137,441 shares. Tocqueville Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 274,672 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 53,704 shares. Baskin Financial Ser reported 155,770 shares stake. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,692 shares. Texas Yale has 0.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,231 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 0.08% or 3,534 shares. First Manhattan holds 435,184 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Limited invested in 2.33% or 420,249 shares. Baillie Gifford & has invested 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.14 million shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $248.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 68,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,889 shares to 76,414 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

