Viking Global Investors LP Raised Stake in Davita (DVA) by $8.49 Million; United Capital Financial Advisers Increased Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) by $3.68 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 151,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.55M, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 3.46 million shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 51,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 197,199 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15M, up from 145,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.05 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Davita reports final results of self-tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $7.25 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “DaVita (DVA) Dutch Auction Repurchases More Shares Than Expected – Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 30,263 shares to 799,897 shares, valued at $45.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 343,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 54,097 shares to 128,327 shares, valued at $46.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Health Care Alphadex Etf (FXH) by 9,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

