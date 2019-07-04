Viking Global Investors LP Raised Stake in Davita (DVA) as Share Price Declined; Mitchell Group Has Increased Stake in Continental Resources (CLR)

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 787,159 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 144,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.60 million, up from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 946,499 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Oil Stocks Got Crushed in May (but 1 Might Be a Great Long-Term Buy) – Motley Fool” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Resources Looks Well-Placed For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in March – The Motley Fool” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources: A Study In Contrasts – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental CEO Hamm sees U.S. shale production growth slowing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 9,977 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 185,812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 55,993 are owned by Old West Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Parametric Port Associates Ltd invested in 0.01% or 153,697 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 5,719 shares. Moreover, North Star Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 1,498 shares stake. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 383,912 shares in its portfolio. Price Michael F has 270,000 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 3 shares. 30,847 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 1.44M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 96,050 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 259 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 165,475 shares to 429,845 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 67,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,540 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.21 million shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $241.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 377,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 27,807 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 628,633 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 29,257 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.02% or 3,700 shares. Glenview Capital Management Ltd Company holds 1.37 million shares. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Lc has 0.01% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 220,614 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.01% or 88,199 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Llc accumulated 21,059 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 302,164 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 6,700 shares. Thornburg Mgmt Inc has 205,734 shares.