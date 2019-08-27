Viking Global Investors LP Raised Middleby (MIDD) Position By $305,760; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 40.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 9,249 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 13,466 shares with $672,000 value, down from 22,715 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $78.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 1.65M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Middleby Corp (MIDD) stake by 0.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 2,352 shares as Middleby Corp (MIDD)’s stock rose 1.91%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 622,493 shares with $80.94M value, up from 620,141 last quarter. Middleby Corp now has $6.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $108.39. About 153,122 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 745,029 shares to 3.21M valued at $278.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 15,072 shares and now owns 137,642 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Com reported 11,072 shares. Bares Mgmt holds 7.56% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 2.07 million shares. Paloma Partners Com accumulated 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Tompkins Fincl owns 261 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teton Advisors reported 44,400 shares. Tobam reported 52,699 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability invested in 217 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.72 million were reported by Wellington Group Inc Llp. 3,395 are owned by Private Trust Company Na. Jefferies Gp Lc invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 21,724 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 17 shares. Coastline Tru Com reported 0.14% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Rmb Management Llc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 42 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity. On Friday, August 9 Nerbonne Robert A bought $51,233 worth of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 450 shares.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MIDD, BPMC, CVS – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEWR, HUBS, MIDD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering The Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Middleby Corp has $160 highest and $12500 lowest target. $145’s average target is 33.78% above currents $108.39 stock price. The Middleby Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by CL King on Wednesday, April 3.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Partners Lc holds 0.78% or 470,280 shares in its portfolio. Capital City Fl invested in 4,272 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 46,344 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant LP has invested 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Farmers Merchants Inc has 0.57% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,521 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas owns 128,256 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 41,094 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Crestwood Gru Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,126 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,373 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 16,018 shares. Strategic Fin Serv holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 97,255 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Llc owns 22,218 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Mairs & Power owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,364 shares. 13,195 were accumulated by Hilton Cap Mgmt.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.20% above currents $54.53 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.