Viking Global Investors LP Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Trimmed Its Holding

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 4.09M shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 103,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 7.09M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913.46 million, up from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.67M shares. Verity Asset stated it has 0.28% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 200 shares. 24,749 were accumulated by D L Carlson Invest Gru. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv invested in 0.06% or 8,117 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Accredited Inc stated it has 10,916 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 397,028 shares. Town Country National Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 50,127 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Ltd Company invested in 9,992 shares. Private Asset holds 11,260 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Company holds 190,000 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 1,434 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 2.01 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 515,832 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Assocs Inc stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6,379 shares. Advsrs Limited Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. The Maryland-based Horan Cap has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn reported 110,455 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Co Il holds 185,697 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Advent Intl Corporation Ma holds 0.91% or 188,000 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank accumulated 17,863 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt LP owns 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 33,640 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 274,918 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 1.20M shares. Brighton Jones invested in 7,469 shares. Logan Capital Management owns 15,939 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has 5,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Holowesko Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 613,000 shares or 6.12% of all its holdings.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.06 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $480.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 517,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).