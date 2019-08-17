Viking Global Investors LP Raised Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $29.89 Million; Stock Price Declined; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $3.97 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 506,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 13.74 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.51M, up from 13.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 65,781 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE)

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 112,204 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc holds 10,092 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 132,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 40,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 20,876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 10,307 shares. 11,839 were accumulated by Virtu Limited Liability Co. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 27,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,431 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership accumulated 214,369 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concert Pharma completes patient enrollment in CTP-543 trial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concert Pharma launches early-stage trial for schizophrenia – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concert And Processa: Pentoxifylline Reborn – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Concert Pharma (CNCE) Tops Q2 EPS by 11c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.06M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $480.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.