Viking Global Investors LP Maintains Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Taurus Asset Management Boosted by $7.05 Million Its Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 37,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.60M, up from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 980,968 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 8,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $36.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.66. About 3.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.44 million activity.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.21 million shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $241.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Global Invsts Lp has 2.61% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 5.13M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 122,336 shares. 75,698 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Ima Wealth reported 39,659 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc stated it has 55,799 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 68,851 were reported by C Worldwide Grp A S. Reliance Company Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,308 shares. Fmr holds 1.32M shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company owns 108,755 shares. Adage Prns Ltd Liability owns 84,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) or 32,740 shares. Freestone Holding Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 7,463 shares. 6,021 are held by Hightower Ltd Liability Company. Jnba Advsr reported 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Walleye Trading Ltd Com accumulated 798 shares or 0% of the stock.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,495 shares to 93,284 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,355 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 67,070 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 119 shares. Pure Fincl holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 760 shares. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 207 shares. Fiera holds 0.17% or 23,904 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 6 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 2,781 shares. Strategic Ltd Co has invested 3.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiemann Inv Advsr Llc owns 873 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp, a New York-based fund reported 29,020 shares. 160,419 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bankshares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 445 shares. Courage Miller Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 407 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Generation Investment Mngmt Llp stated it has 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 755 shares or 0.44% of the stock.