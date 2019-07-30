Viking Global Investors LP Lowered Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding by $39.94 Million; Stock Rose; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Market Value Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $591,990

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 198,909 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 281,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 635,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.88 million, down from 916,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.49. About 102,391 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,403 shares in its portfolio. Whetstone Capital Advisors Ltd Co has invested 11.11% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 247,922 are owned by Brown Advisory. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 12,028 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 1,675 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The invested in 20,667 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd owns 1.95M shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc holds 0% or 6,242 shares. Eam Ltd Company accumulated 37,149 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 4% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “It’s Not Too Late To Buy PROS Holdings, Stifel Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chegg Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Frontier Corporation to Acquire United Family Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 782,859 shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $409.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 598,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.11 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $180.23 million for 11.11 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.27 actual earnings per share reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Jazz (JAZZ) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For OSIZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Early-Stage Precision Oncology Asset – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TowerJazz Announces its Annual Technical Global Symposium to be held in China, Japan and the US – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.