Viking Global Investors LP Lowered Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position as Stock Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Jolley Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 11.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 745,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.48M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.85. About 800,309 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,019 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 7,444 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc invested in 27,755 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc reported 463,768 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,288 shares. Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 0% or 23,821 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,014 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 271,353 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Limited Com accumulated 125,621 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Skylands Limited Company owns 0.28% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 23,455 shares. Bell Financial Bank holds 10,970 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Westfield Mgmt LP holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle has invested 0.7% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.23M shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $510.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 3.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.68 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Liability holds 50,341 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc stated it has 310,464 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Dean Ltd Liability Corporation reported 88,226 shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,327 were accumulated by Van Den Berg Management I. Ironwood Lc stated it has 600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 83,651 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp reported 116,808 shares stake. Friess Assocs Limited Co invested 1.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 336,121 were reported by Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,950 shares. United Kingdom-based Waverton Inv Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ancora Advisors Lc owns 315,410 shares. Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 206,390 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx holds 0.22% or 12,220 shares in its portfolio.