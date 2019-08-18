Viking Global Investors LP Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $626.68 Million; Autoweb (AUTO) Shorts Down By 0.11%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. AUTO’s SI was 567,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 567,900 shares previously. With 21,000 avg volume, 27 days are for Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s short sellers to cover AUTO’s short positions. The SI to Autoweb Inc’s float is 7%. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $2.325. About 37,287 shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has declined 9.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO); 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 53.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 352,065 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 311,719 shares with $555.09 million value, down from 663,784 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.57 million. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to clients through its programs. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows clients to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.11% stake. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,450 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. 2,696 are owned by Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Qs Investors Llc, New York-based fund reported 26,454 shares. North Mgmt Corporation accumulated 222 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% or 1,823 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,447 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 80,272 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Freestone Cap Ltd Co owns 10,709 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca has 125 shares. Convergence Invest Partners owns 2,320 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Somerset Ltd has 3.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,118 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,035 were reported by Hodges Mgmt. Ghp Advsr invested in 0.06% or 256 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

