Viking Global Investors LP Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $243.41 Million as Market Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Edmp Cut Stake

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22 million, down from 38,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $220.07. About 8.43 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 827,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357.78 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $282.18. About 1.20 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.14 million shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $248.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 5.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

