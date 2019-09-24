Viking Global Investors LP Increases Stake in Illumina (ILMN); Mastercard (MA) Holder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.25 Million as Stock Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 188,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $504.77 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $10.02 during the last trading session, reaching $295.81. About 936,799 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 25,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, up from 20,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $270.08. About 2.70 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 996,880 shares to 5.20 million shares, valued at $1.47 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 8.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

