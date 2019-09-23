Viking Global Investors LP Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $25.07 Million; Stock Declined; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Price Rose, Heartland Advisors Raised Position by $1.22 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 68,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $759.51M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $270.66. About 428,994 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 8,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 64,085 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, up from 55,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 26,722 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 63,525 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Inv Gru owns 1.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 12,336 shares. Schroder Management Gp has 18,427 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 83,155 shares. Cleararc Capital has 6,512 shares. Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,830 shares stake. Burney Com invested in 1,248 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 206 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd. Guild Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd invested in 702 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 648 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 136 shares. 18,465 were reported by Pinebridge Lp. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 790 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 827,919 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $357.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 23,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,172 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 81,154 shares to 300,900 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 5,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,992 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Management accumulated 0% or 57 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 14,004 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lenox Wealth Management holds 20 shares. Heritage Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 2,793 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd owns 128,960 shares. 6,550 were reported by White Pine Ltd Company. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 868,632 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.43% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 67,000 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 53,080 shares. Connors Investor reported 84,634 shares stake. Kentucky-based Argi Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 6,353 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.