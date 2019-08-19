Viking Global Investors LP Increased Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake; As Aflac (AFL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Lowered by $364,000 Its Stake

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 135.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 759,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.18 million, up from 560,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $274.41. About 174,699 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 1.41M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,685 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 22,426 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited accumulated 1,225 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Utah Retirement invested in 9,398 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 994 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 189,613 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,752 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 12,000 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Com holds 5,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corp holds 8,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Psagot Investment House has 9,822 shares.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene chief affirms commitment to WellCare deal; shares off 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.03M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $712.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 413,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.67M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,787 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Corporation. West Coast Ltd Liability Com holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 206,471 shares. Bb&T reported 0.1% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.2% or 40,314 shares. Rdl Inc holds 5,160 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Laffer Investments has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 56,992 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.07% or 58,196 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 91,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 651,340 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hills Bankshares Com has 0.22% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). National Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 145,789 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept stated it has 0.19% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Capital Advsrs Limited Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Charter invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Daiwa Sb accumulated 4,370 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.70 million for 12.22 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.