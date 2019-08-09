Viking Global Investors LP Increased Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $11.89 Million; Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $6.32 Million as Stock Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 283,070 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 38,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.34 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 795,265 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 724,969 shares to 475,830 shares, valued at $37.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtn Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,215 shares. Diversified has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fairfield Bush Commerce stated it has 15,948 shares. Hartline Invest owns 0.35% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,343 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 1,589 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Blackrock owns 10.78 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Westpac accumulated 58,183 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Glob Thematic Prtnrs Lc owns 2.44% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 168,922 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 69,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 21,694 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 6,397 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 6,649 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. 2,130 shares were sold by ASELAGE STEVE, worth $45,667. Shares for $42,558 were sold by ROTE WILLIAM E. on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 the insider REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11,113 shares to 231,820 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 330,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 137 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 173,839 shares. Campbell Comm Inv Adviser Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 9,601 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 173,478 shares. Jennison Limited Company has 590,390 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 292,406 shares. J Goldman Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 201,077 shares. Sei Invs Communication stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 20,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Investments Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 263,596 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 7,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Product Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 64,033 shares. 78,101 are held by Falcon Point Limited Com. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp holds 0.25% or 136,765 shares.