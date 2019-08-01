Viking Global Investors LP Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position; Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Value Rose While Park West Asset Management Raised Position

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 10.46 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 6.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78B, up from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $292.79. About 126,209 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 42,500 shares to 432,500 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 243,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Penn Management Company accumulated 0.84% or 1.49 million shares. 444,600 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited. Iridian Asset Limited Liability Company Ct holds 29.88M shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 12,169 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gideon Advsr invested in 0.13% or 67,442 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 50,879 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc reported 650,000 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Aperio Grp Lc reported 33,340 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 150,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Nordea Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 24,100 shares.

