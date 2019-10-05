Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position By $270.45 Million; Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut Snap On (SNA) Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 71.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 948,954 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 371,450 shares with $105.89 million value, down from 1.32M last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $12.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $262.33. About 300,469 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Snap On Inc (SNA) stake by 49.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 37,400 shares as Snap On Inc (SNA)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 37,500 shares with $6.21 million value, down from 74,900 last quarter. Snap On Inc now has $8.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $155.45. About 228,719 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 21.22% above currents $262.33 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Stephens.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45 million for 17.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One owns 28,621 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Icon Advisers Inc has 8,901 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sio Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 62,495 shares. Hood River Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,704 shares. Jennison Lc reported 48,687 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 2,772 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,771 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 7,175 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 33,659 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 707,855 shares. 5,011 were reported by Cognios Lc.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 9.80 million shares to 13.99M valued at $733.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 20.27M shares and now owns 31.82 million shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gp has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.69% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 156 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps owns 2,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 55,796 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,811 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Communications accumulated 0.01% or 27,237 shares. Huntington State Bank invested in 4,369 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP invested in 13,721 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 1,386 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc reported 11,297 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Channing Ltd Company accumulated 2,820 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 22,205 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 301,314 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 180,900 shares to 336,200 valued at $28.79M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) stake by 43,700 shares and now owns 140,100 shares. Momo Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.60 million for 13.17 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.