Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Duke Energy New (DUK) Position

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 68.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.35 million shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 1.11 million shares with $79.72 million value, down from 3.46 million last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $49.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 88.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 53,056 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 6,899 shares with $621,000 value, down from 59,955 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $66.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.19 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $826.48M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Janney Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 759,986 shares to 1.32 million valued at $356.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 2.20 million shares and now owns 7.72 million shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Another trade for 292 shares valued at $19,663 was made by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20 million. Shares for $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25. $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Barbagallo John A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 113,630 shares. Central Secs accumulated 160,000 shares. Contravisory Invest Management has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 4,980 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). James has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.23% or 654,987 shares. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Driehaus Management Limited reported 4,548 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) reported 135,378 shares. Indexiq Ltd holds 61,407 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.15% or 65,990 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Management Limited reported 237,560 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Company holds 56,780 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,952 shares. Indiana Tru And Mgmt holds 2,673 shares. 3.15 million are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. 7,022 were reported by Eqis Capital Inc. Capstone holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,800 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.04% or 207,432 shares. Cadence State Bank Na stated it has 9,630 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited reported 2,084 shares stake. Whittier Tru Com holds 12,717 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 126,140 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hwg Holdings Lp accumulated 14 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd invested in 0.19% or 214,192 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $744.77M for 22.30 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 24,553 shares to 1.11 million valued at $68.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Atlantica Yield Plc stake by 127,835 shares and now owns 1.54M shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.