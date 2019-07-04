Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) as Stock Value Rose; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 54,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,118 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 135,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 4.36M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 562,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 863,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 986,218 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 812,763 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 14,603 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 5,630 shares. Addison Capital invested in 7,600 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Da Davidson And holds 0.1% or 126,330 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 13,750 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 104,286 shares. Caymus Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 12.26% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Optimum Investment Advisors invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 5,300 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.03% or 4,567 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ameritas Partners Inc owns 9,037 shares. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 472 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 494,467 shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. APC’s profit will be $276.16M for 32.27 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 37,272 shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $455.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 759,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).