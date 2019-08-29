Viking Global Investors LP Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $219.26 Million as Share Price Rose; As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Valuation Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Raised Holding by $475,000

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 3.63M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 887,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 3.74M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925.01 million, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $230.54. About 3.66M shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd holds 2,896 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 63,956 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 44,397 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 923 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake. Punch Inv Management invested 0.81% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fil has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Triangle Wealth reported 5,323 shares. Next Century Growth Lc reported 12,344 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.94% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.50 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 594,769 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 591,000 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 571 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Inc has 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Renaissance Gru Llc owns 112,326 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 517,918 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.