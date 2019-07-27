Viking Global Investors LP Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $13.25 Million; Quinstreet (QNST) Stake Increased by Par Capital Management Inc

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 103,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.09 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913.46M, up from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 413,909 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend; 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Appleâ€™s Next Billion-Dollar Deal; Buy Snap Stock? – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “United Technologies (UTX) PT Raised to $195 at BofA/Merrill Lynch – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 281,256 shares to 635,736 shares, valued at $90.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates invested in 108,898 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 68.06M shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.13% or 2,927 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 39,550 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 0.2% or 34,226 shares. Texas-based Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Roosevelt Inv Inc reported 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Piedmont Advisors owns 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,886 shares. Clark Cap Gru reported 397,072 shares. Atria Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Agf Investments Incorporated has 189,848 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1,807 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 229,223 shares. Davidson stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Luminus Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 279,100 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 50,000 shares to 12.07 million shares, valued at $623.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,142 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 539,661 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 6.45M shares. 1492 Cap Management Lc invested in 86,757 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Gradient Invs Lc holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 979 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 1.68M shares. Northern Trust holds 551,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 3,200 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 29,385 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Nuveen Asset Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,647 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Hrt has 0.02% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).