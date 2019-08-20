Viking Global Investors LP Has Raised Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $22.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Foresite Capital Management Ii Holding in Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Trimmed by $398,000 as Shares Declined

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 130,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 654,224 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68M, up from 523,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $192.88. About 300,968 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company's stock declined 21.40% . The hedge fund held 717,133 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 796,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $395.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 270,939 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Foresite Capital Mgmt Ii Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 717,133 shares. Alpine Global Management Limited Co holds 31,417 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Penn Capital Mngmt Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 296,039 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 259,400 shares stake. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,849 shares. D E Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 384,000 shares. Essex Management Limited Liability Company owns 456,573 shares. 1492 Management reported 3.59% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Pura Vida Investments Lc, a New York-based fund reported 700,478 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). 2.74M were reported by Nantahala Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. 539,378 are held by Geode Capital Ltd Llc.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 724,969 shares to 475,830 shares, valued at $37.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.