Viking Global Investors LP Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position by $44.62 Million; Avalon Global Asset Management Lifted Its Activision Blizzard (Call) (ATVI) Holding by $3.53 Million as Valuation Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 343,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 6.74M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878.06M, down from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 1.36 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 3.00 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,600 shares to 39,100 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,500 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Inv Communications invested in 1.79% or 307,503 shares. Johnson Fincl Group holds 368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.25% stake. Allen Mngmt Llc has invested 0.54% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1.26% or 211,687 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. 840 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd. Westpac reported 75,756 shares stake. Insight 2811 Inc holds 11,089 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 81,220 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. British Columbia Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Utah Retirement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 143,210 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com reported 1.90 million shares. Thornburg Investment Management invested in 1.07% or 2.37M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Somerset Co has 2.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,658 were accumulated by Mengis Capital Mngmt. Boston Research & Management accumulated 1.77% or 33,606 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has invested 1.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). California-based Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.8% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Veritable LP invested in 79,827 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 13,546 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 143,808 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.00M shares. 59,868 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 3,717 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 351,992 shares. 10,871 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Selway Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,532 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 8,409 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 535,066 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $86.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 5.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).