Viking Global Investors LP Has Lowered Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $870.26 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $908,640 Its Stake

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 5.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 587,268 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.51M, down from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 9.94 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53 million, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.07 million shares to 4.81 million shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 68,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc. by 11,270 shares to 86,658 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Akorn Inc. (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX).

