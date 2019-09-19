Viking Global Investors LP Has Lowered Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding as Shares Rose; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Upped Its Workday Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) Position by $10.17 Million

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 49,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 209,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.07 million, up from 159,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $173.01. About 801,407 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 950,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.32 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.84. About 571,482 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Com accumulated 98,298 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 60,250 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Scotia reported 1,452 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 58,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 199,677 are held by Parametric Associate Lc. United Cap Advisers Limited holds 19,641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1.09 million are held by Blair William And Communications Il. Barclays Public Ltd owns 97,616 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,255 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 165,347 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Raymond James Associate holds 0.04% or 135,162 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested in 47,500 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Construction Partners Inc Com Cl A by 49,749 shares to 7,306 shares, valued at $110,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eros International Com Gbp0.30 (NYSE:EROS) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,016 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia Sa Spon Adr Each Rep 10 Cl B Shs (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 535,066 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $86.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Llc reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wyoming-based Friess Associates Limited Company has invested 0.84% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,810 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Gru has invested 0.05% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cwm owns 831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Winslow Cap Ltd holds 1.42% or 2.25 million shares. Dupont Mngmt invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 211,424 shares. Utd Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.04% or 9,378 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.11% or 16,696 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Green Valley Limited Liability Co holds 887,659 shares or 5.96% of its portfolio.

