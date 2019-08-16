Viking Global Investors LP Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; RENAULT SA REGIE NATL 25 PAR ORDINARY SH (RNSDF) Shorts Raised By 25.85%

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 26.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 739,284 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 2.04M shares with $544.22 million value, down from 2.78 million last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $139.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $288.12. About 1.22M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

RENAULT SA REGIE NATL 25 PAR ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) had an increase of 25.85% in short interest. RNSDF’s SI was 93,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.85% from 73,900 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 39 days are for RENAULT SA REGIE NATL 25 PAR ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)’s short sellers to cover RNSDF’s short positions. It closed at $56.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons Why I Would Not Invest In Renault Now – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Renault SA 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fiat Chrysler Deal: FCAU Stock Revs Up on Renault Merger Talk – Yahoo News” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Renault – Why I Just Doubled Down – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Renault: Undervalued Because Of Its Holding In Nissan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2017.

Renault SA produces, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.51 billion. It operates through Automotive and Sales Financing divisions. It has a 2.82 P/E ratio. The firm primarily offers passenger and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, and Renault Samsung Motors brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fincl Group invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Yhb Advsr Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 940 shares. Insurance Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 78,254 shares. Montag A And Associate stated it has 0.99% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Narwhal Mgmt owns 5,538 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 5,948 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management owns 60,788 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 21,948 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 260,254 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc reported 212 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 94,884 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,971 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 1,245 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 6.92% above currents $288.12 stock price. Adobe Systems had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 19. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84M for 45.30 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.