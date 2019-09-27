Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted By $261.36 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding By $93.17 Million

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 28.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 1,300 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management holds 3,332 shares with $238.80 million value, down from 4,632 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.04. About 2.60M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 28.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 1.07 million shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 4.81M shares with $1.17B value, up from 3.74M last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $204.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $215.59. About 3.26 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright reported 2.05% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 28,714 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nippon Life Invsts Americas has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guardian Cap LP reported 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd reported 146 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp accumulated 30.95 million shares or 1.67% of the stock. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp holds 1,125 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pioneer Bancshares N A Or invested 3.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 295,513 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc owns 74,645 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 86,179 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Allstate reported 85,630 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 290,693 shares to 11.38M valued at $425.70 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 2.54 million shares and now owns 2.59 million shares. Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 21.91% above currents $215.59 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29400 target in Thursday, September 26 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.14 million for 25.72 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & holds 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 115,442 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 685,011 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 151,782 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Philadelphia Trust Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,444 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Llc owns 16,308 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 517,993 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management reported 21,207 shares stake. The California-based Kcm Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia stated it has 1.42 million shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.01% or 309 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,922 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 162,600 shares.

