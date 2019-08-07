Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $46.29 Million; U S G (USG) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Lifted Its Position by $8.35 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 85.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 3.58 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.55M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 4.29 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN – ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY; 14/05/2018 – Mylan Critic Blumenthal Asks FDA to End `Urgent’ EpiPen Shortage; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN ADDS TO GROWING ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 02/05/2018 – USG had in March rejected a $5.9 billion takeover proposal by Knauf, its second-largest shareholder, that valued the wallboard maker at $42 per share; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 ADJ. SG&A ABOUT 10% OF NET SALES; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com has 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 15,072 shares to 137,642 shares, valued at $161.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 401,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,627 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) PT Raised to $25 at Morgan Stanley on Upjohn Deal Accretion – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Revenues For Connected Medical Device Market Expected to Reach $6 Billion – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, New Drugs Shine – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More important recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.