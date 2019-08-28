Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased By $22.17 Million Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Xilinx (XLNX) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 24.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 130,417 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 654,224 shares with $111.68 million value, up from 523,807 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $44.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $190.29. About 197,007 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 315 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 268 reduced and sold their stakes in Xilinx Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 207.03 million shares, down from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Xilinx Inc in top ten positions increased from 8 to 18 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 230 Increased: 194 New Position: 121.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.36 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 27.35 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 26.70 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 6.58% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. for 605,133 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh owns 611,870 shares or 4.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has 4.26% invested in the company for 72,037 shares. The New York-based Shannon River Fund Management Llc has invested 3.99% in the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 46,610 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60's average target is 4.89% above currents $190.29 stock price.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 377,626 shares to 1.14 million valued at $115.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 724,969 shares and now owns 475,830 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.