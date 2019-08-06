Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) as Market Value Rose; As Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Market Valuation Rose, Honeywell International Raised Its Holding by $540,000

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 46,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 831,053 shares traded or 58.84% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 724,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 475,830 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 1.15 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.69 million activity. HAWKEN JEFFREY C sold 30,516 shares worth $2.24M.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 52,915 shares. Synovus Financial Corp has 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Aqr Capital Management Ltd reported 20,677 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 270,488 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 1.16 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 27,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 23,996 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 111,648 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. State Bank Of America De has 294,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus has 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.11% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Westpac has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC).

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,352 shares to 622,493 shares, valued at $80.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.39 million for 26.36 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 6,341 shares. 61,814 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Co. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 14 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.09% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Whittier Trust reported 0.08% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Renaissance Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Victory Cap Management reported 2.30 million shares. First Business Inc owns 0.14% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 9,708 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 242,673 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The invested in 14,531 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 280 shares. Creative Planning reported 27,250 shares stake.

