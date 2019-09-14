Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $870.26 Million; As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Leucadia National Lifted Its Position by $4.33 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.21M shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 5.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 587,268 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.51 million, down from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 218,896 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co. Globeflex Capital Lp invested in 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tru Of Virginia Va has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,228 shares. 5,549 were reported by Pacific Global Investment. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 38,934 shares. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 12,700 shares. Td Management Ltd Liability reported 330 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,922 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset owns 37,390 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 80,518 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Com reported 3.67% stake. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 162,355 shares stake. Cap Planning Advisors Lc holds 0.15% or 8,299 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.07% or 216,386 shares. Amer State Bank holds 0.02% or 1,042 shares.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.