Viking Global Investors LP Has Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $947.41 Million as Stock Value Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Raised Its Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake by $3.81 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 231.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 4.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 billion, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in face of data scandal; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 01/05/2018 – Wowza Unveils ClearCaster Integration for Facebook Live Video Graphics, Production and Interactive Services; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 23/05/2018 – European politicians were left dissatisfied by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance in Brussels; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 19/03/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: B.C.-raised Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 17/05/2018 – Facebook Class A Favored by 68 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 105,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 360,392 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00M, up from 254,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 1.01M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 373,124 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,598 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc owns 1,967 shares. 9,834 were reported by Alps Advsr. Stephens Ar reported 219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 248,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caymus Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 2.12% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 515,535 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 572,296 shares. Invesco reported 105,854 shares. Wedge L LP Nc invested in 0.06% or 135,315 shares. First LP owns 180,909 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 319,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 44,984 shares.

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $350,500 activity. Ellis Mark E bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 64,497 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 11,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,734 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covetrus Inc by 508,000 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $82.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 8.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.