Viking Global Investors LP Decreased By $809.49 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Last Week Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Analysts

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 43.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 4.45 million shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 5.74M shares with $1.05 billion value, down from 10.18 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $436.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.83. About 15.34M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%

Among 10 analysts covering Auto Trader Group Plc (LON:AUTO), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Auto Trader Group Plc had 29 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.05B for 35.80 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) stake by 144,876 shares to 2.76 million valued at $149.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anaptysbio Inc stake by 84,123 shares and now owns 830,160 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of 5.04 billion GBP. It offers services and products to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. The firm provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

The stock increased 1.88% or GBX 9.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 530. About 2.63M shares traded. Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.