Viking Global Investors LP Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $870.26 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Btc Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF) as Share Price Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,483 shares as the company's stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 80,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 70,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 3.14M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp analyzed 5.15 million shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 587,268 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.51M, down from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 76,139 shares to 4,409 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,380 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial: All-In On The U.S. Consumer – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony August card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 188,763 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $504.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).