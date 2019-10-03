Viking Global Investors LP Cut Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position; Mesabi Trust (MSB) Shorts Down By 12.07%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) had a decrease of 12.07% in short interest. MSB’s SI was 119,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 12.07% from 135,900 shares previously. With 53,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s short sellers to cover MSB’s short positions. The SI to Mesabi Trust’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 41,222 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has declined 2.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 76.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 5.92 million shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 1.80 million shares with $94.92 million value, down from 7.72 million last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $4.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 1.11M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.73 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Mesabi Trust shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 8.36% less from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,283 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). 7,196 were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Renaissance Limited Co holds 7,100 shares. Valueworks Lc holds 167,769 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). 138,008 are owned by Sfe Investment Counsel. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 63,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). 9,994 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P has 0.01% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 8,422 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsc Lp holds 149,998 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 242,418 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 11.90M shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 79 shares. Consolidated Invest Gp Inc owns 27,500 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 21,181 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 777,405 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com owns 13,845 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retail Bank accumulated 3,824 shares. 900 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bb&T reported 7,192 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) stake by 151,529 shares to 2.91M valued at $163.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 5.97 million shares and now owns 9.20 million shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

