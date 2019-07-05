Viking Global Investors LP Cut Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $64.07 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gruss & Co Has Raised Stake

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 745,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.48 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.12. About 549,245 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 11.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 84,123 shares to 830,160 shares, valued at $60.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 144,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 4,695 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca has 0.19% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 91,532 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 61,006 shares. Moreover, Westfield Capital Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,040 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 2,968 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.7% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stevens Management Lp stated it has 23,342 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,187 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 55 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 574,000 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Conroy Kevin T sold $24.74 million. 169,109 shares valued at $13.23 million were sold by COWARD D SCOTT on Wednesday, January 23.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.