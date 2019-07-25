Viking Global Investors LP Continues to Hold Stake in Middleby (MIDD); Servicenow (NOW) Position Maintained by Banbury Partners Llc

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 2,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 622,493 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.94 million, up from 620,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 208,196 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $11.48 during the last trading session, reaching $285.73. About 4.51M shares traded or 172.43% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. CODD RONALD E F had sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. $1.71M worth of stock was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of stock or 6,884 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 54,483 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 0.23% or 11,740 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 93,162 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 12,819 shares. Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 14,500 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 20,241 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 41 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 7,786 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 19 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Com has 0.29% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 167,820 shares. Bartlett And Company Lc accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Kames Capital Pcl reported 2.72% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares to 581,728 shares, valued at $23.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 724,969 shares to 475,830 shares, valued at $37.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 739,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).